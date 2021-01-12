You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tee International books Q2 net profit of S$547,000 after divesting loss-making operations

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 10:57 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International returned to the black in the second quarter, on the absence of losses from discontinued business operations.

In its unaudited financial statements released on Tuesday, the group reported a net profit of S$547,000 for the three months to Nov 30, 2020, reversing the loss of S$35.9 million in the year before.

This was even as revenue was more than halved to S$46.4 million, down from S$97.5 million previously, with the completion of a major project in the year-ago period.

The bottom line was shored up by the divestment in early 2020 of a 63.28 per cent stake in Tee Land, which had been behind an earlier loss of S$36.6 million.

Tee International also recognised a S$50,000 rebate in its latest half-year from the would-be purchaser in the aborted disposal of Arrow Waste Management.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

For the six months, Tee International reported a net profit of S$1.01 million, against a loss of S$37.8 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue was down by 61.2 per cent year on year to S$66.8 million, with engineering and construction activity slowing down amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Construction works have since fully resumed, but Tee International noted that safety requirements have made manpower deployment challenging; it expects progress and costs in the engineering and construction segment to be affected in the near term.

In the infrastructure segment, Tee International has expanded into disinfection services for commercial premises, but will continue its efforts to selectively divest its investment in overseas infrastructure assets, the group added.

No dividend has been recommended for the period, unchanged from the year before, with the board noting that "the company is in a (sic) accumulated loss-making position".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Spackman Entertainment board okays director's post but will relook board, management after independent review

Ex-Sembcorp CEO Tang Kin Fei joins Manhattan Resources as chairman

Sunpower Group to buy boilers in industrial steam supply deal in China

Broker's take: KGI, DBS raise TPs for Sunpower on M&S divestment

Ascott cracks record unit growth despite Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 10:56 PM
Transport

Saudi Arabia puts financing for Riyadh airport expansion on hold

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia has put on hold financing plans potentially worth billions of dollars for the expansion of...

Jan 12, 2021 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's Xinjiang

[LONDON] Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang region...

Jan 12, 2021 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

China's credit growth slows as policy support eases

[SHANGHAI] China's credit growth moderated in December, suggesting that the massive increase in credit since last...

Jan 12, 2021 09:57 PM
Garage

Asset platform Zipmex raises US$6m in new funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED digital asset exchange Zipmex has closed a US$6 million funding round, the trading platform...

Jan 12, 2021 09:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

CATALIST-LISTED tourism operator Memories Group faces material uncertainty over whether it can continue as a going...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for