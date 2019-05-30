You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TEE International delays sale of Tee Land stake by 2 months

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 9:02 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

TEE International is extending the completion date for the sale of shares in its subsidiary TEE Land to Top Capital Securities by about two months, the engineering group announced on Thursday morning before the market opened. 

The company noted that it is in discussions to extend the completion date to no later than July 14, in order to accommodate the completion of deliverables on the part of the purchaser. 

TEE International had previously said the sale of a 28 per cent stake in property developer TEE Land - for nearly S$18.7 million - is expected to be completed on May 15. 

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company added that an offer has been made to place a further sum of about S$1.83 million into an escrow account, which together with an existing deposit of S$0.5 million, amounts to S$2.33 million, or 12.45 per cent of the deal amount. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

TEE International expects to enter into a supplemental agreement in due course to effect this, the company said. 

On May 10, the company had announced that it would sell 100.5 million shares in Tee Land at 18.6 Singapore cents each in cash. 

The consideration represents a 5.62 per cent premium to the volume-weighted average price of 17.6 Singapore cents on May 9, being the last market day before the agreement was entered into. 

The net sale proceeds of S$18.22 million will represent a loss of about S$14.76 million over the book value of the sale shares as at Feb 28 this year of about S$32.98 million.

TEE International intends to use the net sale proceeds to repay loan or bank borrowings and for general working capital purposes, it said previously. 

Following Thursday's announcement, the company has called for a lifting of its trading halt requested on Monday. TEE International shares last traded flat at 6.2 Singapore cents on May 27, while shares in TEE Land closed flat at 17 Singapore cents on the same day. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Willas-Array, United Food, Ley Choon, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening