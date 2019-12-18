Tee International wins new engineering, construction contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International has won new contracts for engineering and construction works worth approximately S$20 million, it said on Wednesday.

Its outstanding order book stands at S$364 million to date and the contracts are not expected to have any material impact on earnings for the current financial year ending May 31, 2020.

Tee International shares fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.72 per cent to S$0.057 on Wednesday.