You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tee Land almost trebles its losses for FY2019, sinks S$23.8 million into the red

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 9:07 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Tee Land sank deeper into the red in its latest full year, no thanks to selling The Peak @ Cairnhill I units at a loss during the period.

Tee Land notched a widening net loss of S$23.8 million for the 12 months to May 31, nearly three times worse than the S$8.69 million the year before, according to results released on Tuesday.

The deeper losses came amid a 7.9 per cent fall in turnover, to S$8.7 million, on lower revenue from Third Avenue in Malaysia and the absence of contributions from two other projects.

Thirteen units at The Peak were moved at a gross loss of S$1.3 million, while Tee Land rang up variation orders and extra costs at Third Avenue, on certain construction requirements. Compensation for a delay in delivering Third Avenue units, as well as a rental guarantee for shop units affected by the soft Malaysian rental market, also affected the group’s showing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Besides the jump in cost of sales, the bottom line was hurt by a fall in other operating income from the lack of an unrealised currency gain and absence of dividend from a former Thai associate, while the group’s share of results from associates turned negative amid losses at that associate, before Tee Land’s divestment.

Tee Land said in a statement that if the impact of new accounting standards, one-off costs and non-cash items were excluded, it would have notched a pre-tax profit of S$400,000, instead of the S$26.2 million pre-tax loss that it actually recorded.

The group made a loss per share of 5.33 Singapore cents for the full year, widening from a loss per share of 1.95 Singapore cents the previous year, while net asset value was 27.1 Singapore cents a share, down from 32.8 Singapore cents before.

“The group will take a cautious approach when seeking opportunities to acquire new land sites and in making any investments,” Tee Land said in its outlook statement.

Describing the Singapore residential market as challenging, the company warned that delays in achieving full sales or completing of its projects, under regulatory timelines, “could also adversely affect the group’s performance”.

It added that the performance of its overseas businesses is expected to be hit by a mix of local political events and currency movements.

No dividend was recommended for the period - compared with a full-year pay-out of 0.4 Singapore cent a share for the year prior - which the board said was “on grounds of prudence”.

The counter closed flat at S$0.167, before the results were released.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Delong.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Delong up 15.8% to S$6.96 after CEO revives S$7/share cash offer

Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75n6gwod9uo15dlbnmzx.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

71 Robinson Road office block sold for S$655m to investment firm SV Robinson

nz_ascottt_300772.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit posts 8% higher Q2 DPU at 1.98 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly