You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Teho International to distribute vendors shares as part of settlement

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 7:45 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CATALIST-LISTED oil and gas-related company Teho International is assisting with a distribution of up to 53,714,286 issued shares to its shareholders, as part of a settlement agreement entered into in January last year.

The shares are held by two vendors of shares in TIEC Holdings. In 2017, Teho had claimed damages against the two vendors over a breach of duties towards TIEC, while they were directors of TIEC. An out-of-court settlement was reached in January last year.

Teho shares last changed hands at S$0.028 on Dec 26 last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Nova Buildings acquires BlueScope's pre-fab buildings business in Vietnam

Creative expands Super X-Fi products to headphones with built-in tech

STI generates 9.2% annualised total return in 2009-2018 period: SGX

Singapore's DBS Group hits near 6-week low; chart suggests more downside

Broker's take: DBS restarts coverage on Silverlake Axis with 'buy'

Vietnamese investors to inject shipyard asset, take substantial stake in EMS Energy

Editor's Choice

BP_SINGAPORE_030119_1.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

BP_SGprivate_030119_2.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BP_CapitaLand_030119_4.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
3 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
4 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_HDB_0301.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Bigger drop in HDB resale flats sold in December from cooling measures

doc73h4e5uf0hjha61b6x6_doc714z11ycdkp1bppv14y7.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Deloitte's Budget ideas: sugar tax, green incentives, startup-friendly tax regime

cavenaugh.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Cavenagh Gardens tries again for en bloc sale; keeps S$480m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening