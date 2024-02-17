Nintendo telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

Published Sat, Feb 17, 2024 · 11:08 am
Nintendo’s seven-year-old Switch has sold over 132 million units and is approaching the end of its life cycle.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nintendo

NINTENDO is advising game publishers that its next-generation console will be delayed until the first quarter of 2025, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The successor to the popular Switch was scheduled for release in late 2024, but several game publishers have been advised of delay by the company, according to the people, who asked not to be identified since the news hasn’t been announced.

Nintendo’s seven-year-old Switch has sold over 132 million units and is approaching the end of its life cycle. The company has been tight-lipped about any potential successor, but expectations had narrowed to this year’s holiday period for the release of the next generation.

News of the delay was reported earlier by the Video Games Chronicle. 

US representatives for Nintendo didn’t respond to requests for comment. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

video gaming

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Telcos, Media & Tech

AI can write but is it any good at picking stocks?

Tech giants sign pact against AI-made political deepfakes

New AI-video tool by maker of ChatGPT worries media creators

EU privacy watchdogs urged to oppose Meta’s paid ad-free service

Top AI memory maker SK Hynix may add to 95% rally

Google to launch anti-misinformation campaign ahead of EU elections

Breaking News

Most Popular