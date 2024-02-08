StarHub move to substitute capex with opex bears fruit; higher dividend declared for FY23

STARHUB posted a net profit of S$72.9 million for the second half of its financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$1.3 million over the same period a year earlier.

In 2022, the company recorded higher non-operating expenses from impairment losses of certain legacy network assets coupled with goodwill and intangible assets from Strateq, the company’s information and communications technology arm.

This comes as the company’s revenue over the same period fell 0.1 per cent to S$1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, its service revenue grew 3 per cent to S$1.1 billion, while service earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 33 per cent to S$219 million.

StarHub chief executive Nikhil Eapen said that the increase in service Ebitda margin came on the back of growth in high-margin segments, such as in mobile services. He noted that it was also achieved despite “significant” spending on the company’s Dare+ transformation plan.

Dare+ is a programme StarHub rolled out in 2021 that aims to harness 5G Internet of Things products and solutions and cloud connectivity to deliver sustainable revenue growth and reduce operating expenditure.

Eapen also expects the company’s move to substitute legacy capital expenditure with operating expenditure to improve its net margin efficiency and increase net profit as a percentage of Ebitda.

He said that the move has allowed the company to pay a good dividend and reduce its net debt slightly to 1.36 times the company’s Ebitda.

For the second half of FY23, the company declared a final dividend of S$0.042 per share. This brings the full-year dividend up to S$0.067 per share, higher than the S$0.05 per share of dividends distributed in FY22.