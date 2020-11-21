Temasek launches vehicle to super-charge agriculture, food deals

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
TEMASEK International is setting up a new vehicle to help accelerate and manage agricultural and food investments as part of a multibillion-dollar push into the market.
Anuj Maheshwari, managing director of Agribusiness, said the platform will have two main missions: to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes