Temasek launches vehicle to super-charge agriculture, food deals

Platform aims to help agrifood companies build operational capabilities, upscale production
Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

As Singapore targets a goal of getting 30 per cent of its food requirements from local sources by 2030, governments, regulators and established suppliers would need to help the agrifood industry, said Mr Maheshwari.
Singapore

TEMASEK International is setting up a new vehicle to help accelerate and manage agricultural and food investments as part of a multibillion-dollar push into the market.

Anuj Maheshwari, managing director of Agribusiness, said the platform will have two main missions: to...

