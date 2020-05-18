ThaiBev expects Covid-19 to accelerate off-premise sales

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AS Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) sees business being hit amid government measures to contain the virus outbreak, it is expecting off-premise consumption to become the new normal.
Off-trade consumption is likely to be accelerated as consumers become more accustomed to...
