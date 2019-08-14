You are here

ThaiBev posts 22% rise in Q3 net profit to 6.65b baht

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 8:37 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THAI Beverage Public Co saw net profit attributable to owners rise 22 per cent to 6.65 billion Thai baht (S$299 million) for the third quarter ended June 30, it announced on Wednesday.

Revenue was up 3 per cent to 62.7 billion Thai baht.

All business segments saw improvement in margins. Net profit rose 11 per cent for spirits, 32 per cent for beer, and more than doubled for food. Non-alcoholic beverages saw a net loss of 134 million baht, narrowing to less than half the loss from the year-ago period.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.26 baht, compared with 0.22 baht for the year-ago period. No dividend was declared, the same as a year ago.

ThaiBev shares closed up 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.84 per cent at 83 Singapore cents on Wednesday before the results announcement.

