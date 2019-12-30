You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thakral adds Osaka building to its Japan property portfolio

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 8:24 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thakral Corporation has invested in an 11-storey office building in Osaka, adding to its portfolio of properties in Japan, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The property, Umeda Pacific Building, sits on 861 square metres (sq m) of freehold land, and has a gross floor area of 9,179 sq m and a net rentable area of 6,359 sq m.

Thakral did not disclose the investment amount or the stake it has taken in the building.

The investment, made through its subsidiary Thakral Umeda Properties, was funded by bank borrowings, internal resources and co-investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The subsidiary is a pooled investment joint venture set up for further investments in Japan together with other investors, Thakral said earlier in December.

SEE ALSO

End of the decade: Time to gauge investment trends

Thakral’s group chief executive office and executive director, Inderbethal Singh Thakral, said the company expects to benefit from higher rental yields for its Osaka properties amid a rise in demand for commercial spaces.

"The acquisition of the property is in line with the group’s overall strategy to diversify its assets and earnings base in Japan to capitalise on the country’s strong economic fundamentals, which will enhance shareholders’ value," he added.

Shares of Thakral closed up S$0.015 or 3.1 per cent to S$0.495 on Friday.

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday, the last trading day this year in Japan, with profit-taking leading the...

Dec 30, 2019 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China to hold more UN talks on lifting North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS] UN Security Council members are due to meet informally on Monday for a second round of negotiations...

Dec 30, 2019 07:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Grab, Singtel partner to gun for digibank licence in Singapore

GRAB Holdings and Singtel are joining forces to apply for a digital full bank licence in Singapore, with an aim of...

Dec 30, 2019 07:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq's southern Nasiriya refinery said to shut over protests

[BAGHDAD] Iraq, Opec's second-biggest producer, shut operations at its southern Nasiriya refinery after protesters...

Dec 30, 2019 07:42 AM
Technology

Twitter system 'outage' briefly blocked Trump whistleblower tweet

[WASHINGTON] A tweet from US President Donald Trump that identified an intelligence analyst as the alleged...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly