You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thakral family entity makes partial offer to increase stake in Thakral

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 7:07 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THAKRAL Corporation on Monday said that Thakral family entity, Prime Trade Enterprises (PTE), plans to make a voluntary conditional cash partial offer to buy 26.5 million shares in the lifestyle cum investment holding firm at S$0.50 per share.

The offeror is an investment holding company owned by members of the Thakral family, which through various holding entities, currently controls about 29.94 per cent of Thakral. 

Upon a successful acquisition, the offeror will beef up its stake to about 50.2 per cent. PTE also holds all the shareholding interests of the Thakral family in Thakral, following a restructuring exercise done before the launch of the offer.

PTE said it has no intention to fully acquire Thakral or delist it, or even to introduce any major changes to the business. It said that it plans to carry on and expand the company's existing business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offer price represents a premium of 18 per cent above the volume-weighted average price per share for the corresponding six-month period up to Feb 28. Thakral shares did not trade on Monday.

Bikramjit Singh Thakral, the sole director of PTE, said the partial offer will give shareholders an exit opportunity to realise part of their investment at a premium to the benchmark share prices, especially given their relative lack of liquidity.

"At the same time, the partial offer, if successful, gives the company greater management flexibility to manage and develop its businesses, optimise the use of resources and facilitate the implementation of strategic initiatives to enhance performance, with the backing and support of the Thakral family as the majority shareholder of the company."

The offer is subject to the offeror having received by the closing date valid acceptances of at least 26.5 million shares, and approval from the shareholders (other than the offeror group) representing at least 50 per cent of the valid votes received.

Consent from the Securities Industry Council has been granted. Thakral's board has also appointed Provenance Capital as the independent financial adviser to advise on the directors who are considered independent for the purposes of the offer.

Thakral's lifestyle division supports foreign beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands in China, Hong Kong, South-east Asia and India. The  investment division invests in real estate and other opportunities, with a main focus on Australia, Japan and Singapore.

Despite its expanding footprint, members of the Thakral family who form part of the management of Thakral felt that this has not moved the trading liquidity and share prices as they had hoped, which led them to make the offer.

W Capital Markets was the financial adviser for the offeror.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

DBS India to set up over 100 branches, kiosks in next 1-2 years

Chuan Hup acquiring office units at The Central

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Yangzijiang to 'hold', but raises fair value to S$1.44

Sakae unit to provide consultancy services to Vietnam city's development plan

Pine Capital interim CEO quits as shareholders call for removal vote; names new independent director

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

w4.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month in Feb

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening