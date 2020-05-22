Thomson Medical directors take 20% fee cut, managers forgo bonus

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WITH effect from June 1, the board of Thomson Medical Group (TMG) will take a 20 per cent cut in directors' fees.
Meanwhile, the senior management have volunteered to forgo their annual wage increment, performance bonus and annual wage supplement (also called the "13th...
