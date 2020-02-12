You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 8:40 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group, which used to trade as Rowsley, narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter, on the absence of losses from discontinued real estate operations.

Net loss shrank to S$1.16 million for the three months to Dec 31, 2019, from S$4.46 million in the same period the year before, even as income tax expenses shredded the bottom line.

"Excluding the effect of the real property gain tax increase in Malaysia, the group would have recorded a net profit after tax of S$2.1 million," Thomson Medical said in a statement on Wednesday.

Still, turnover was up 4.3 per cent to S$58.6 million, which it attributed to more in-patients, higher average bill sizes, and greater revenue intensity - that is, average revenue per in-patient admission - at its hospitals and specialist clinics in Singapore and Malaysia.

Loss per share for the quarter came to 0.004 Singapore cent, shrinking from 0.017 cent before, while net asset value shrank to 2.48 Singapore cents from 3.01 cents.

SEE ALSO

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

For the full year, Thomson Medical posted a net loss of S$1.67 million, against a profit of S$2.16 million before, even as revenue increased by 6.6 per cent to S$229.8 million.

Thomson Medical should stay in the black in the year ahead, "barring any unforeseen circumstances or a further severe deterioration of the current Covid-19 epidemic", the board said in its outlook statement, referring to the respiratory disease ravaging the globe.

But it warned: "If the epidemic persists or deteriorates to a pandemic, it may affect the business of the group, especially for elective and non-urgent cases."

Otherwise, Thomson Medical is carrying on with its planned expansion, including the move to a bigger new fertility facility in Paragon Medical Centre in January, as well as the ongoing addition of an obstetric and gynaecological clinic, and expanding paediatric operations. The development of a 400-bed wing at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara in Malaysia "is progressing as scheduled" too, the board added.

No dividend was recommended for the period, unchanged from the year before.

Thomson Medical shares fell 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.67 per cent to S$0.059 on Wednesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

Neo Group Q3 net profit nearly doubles to S$3.79m

Genting Singapore pessimistic about 1H2020 on 'massive disruption' of coronavirus

Vicom posts 18% fall in FY2019 net profit of S$28.4m despite revenue rise

Tai Sin Electric nearly doubles H1 earnings to S$8.11 million

Aoxin Q & M asks for more time for FY2019 results, AGM amid Covid-19 outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Wing Tai Holdings, which owns Winsland House in Singapore and manages retail brands such as Dorothy...

Feb 12, 2020 07:47 PM
Real Estate

Singapore Shopping Centre back on en bloc market with S$255m price tag

SINGAPORE Shopping Centre is back on the collective-sale market, half a year after its previous attempt in July 2019...

Feb 12, 2020 07:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Neo Group Q3 net profit nearly doubles to S$3.79m

CATALIST-LISTED caterer Neo Group posted a rebound in third-quarter earnings, helped by the lack of operating lease...

Feb 12, 2020 07:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore pessimistic about 1H2020 on 'massive disruption' of coronavirus

CASINO and leisure giant Genting Singapore has expressed pessimism over the outlook for the first half of 2020 as...

Feb 12, 2020 06:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Vicom posts 18% fall in FY2019 net profit of S$28.4m despite revenue rise

MAINBOARD-LISTED vehicle inspection company Vicom, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp, saw its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly