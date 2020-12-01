You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 6:23 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

HEALTHCARE player Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has set up a new unit, Thomson X, to partner healthtech startups and international associations to deliver innovative solutions, the mainboard-listed firm said in a Tuesday bourse filing.

"Technology has enabled and promoted new wellness and healthcare-seeking behaviour as well as patient empowerment. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this technology-driven behavioural change. Thomson X is the Group's answer to embracing this new environment and staying ahead of the curve in healthtech adoption," the company said.

Through partnerships with startups and associations, Thomson X will "future-proof" TMG's business model and extend its reach, the firm added. The incorporation of Thomson X, which has a paid-up capital of S$100, is funded through internal resources and not expected to have any material impact on earnings.

Shares of TMG closed at S$0.05 on Tuesday, down 1.96 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 06:11 PM
Companies & Markets

CDW Holding sends research for possible anti-cancer drugs for peer review

PRECISION-components specialist CDW Holding has submitted, for peer review, the findings from a joint antibody...

Dec 1, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

GLOVE-MAKER UG Healthcare will carry out Covid-19 testing on its employees in its upstream manufacturing...

Dec 1, 2020 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Oct retail sales down 8.8% y/y, first single-digit fall since June 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales fell 8.8 per cent in October, the first single-digit fall since June last year...

Dec 1, 2020 05:35 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 39.55...

Dec 1, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Asian stocks rally on Tuesday, STI up 0.29%

AGAINST the backdrop of positive vaccine developments and upbeat Chinese data, the benchmark Straits Times Index (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

Tyson accused of misleading interpreters at virus-hit plant

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for