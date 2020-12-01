Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

HEALTHCARE player Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has set up a new unit, Thomson X, to partner healthtech startups and international associations to deliver innovative solutions, the mainboard-listed firm said in a Tuesday bourse filing.

"Technology has enabled and promoted new wellness and healthcare-seeking behaviour as well as patient empowerment. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this technology-driven behavioural change. Thomson X is the Group's answer to embracing this new environment and staying ahead of the curve in healthtech adoption," the company said.

Through partnerships with startups and associations, Thomson X will "future-proof" TMG's business model and extend its reach, the firm added. The incorporation of Thomson X, which has a paid-up capital of S$100, is funded through internal resources and not expected to have any material impact on earnings.

Shares of TMG closed at S$0.05 on Tuesday, down 1.96 per cent.