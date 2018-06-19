You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng Holdings' unit awarded S$29m contract

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 7:44 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

THE wholly-owned subsidiary of Tiong Seng Holdings has been awarded a S$28.9 million contract for the proposed erection of a condominium development project.

On Tuesday, the construction engineering company said in a Singapore Exchange filing that the contract secured by Tiong Seng Civil Engineering was from TSky Balmoral, a joint venture company of the group.

The development comprises two blocks of 12-storey and three-storey residential buildings with a basement carpark, swimming pool, sky terrace and communal facilities, temporary showflat and sales gallery on LOTS 00138C & 99899P TS 26 at Balmoral Road.

Construction work is due to commence this month.

The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

Tiong Seng Holdings closed unchanged at S$0.39 on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q3 profit up 51.4% to RM117.6m on higher revenue

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

CAO to divest remaining stake in Xinyuan associate

Broker's take: DBS initiates 'buy' on AA Reit

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand

Managers of A-HReit, Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust say Osaka property not damaged after quake

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
4 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
5 Stock market remains in correction mode
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing

BP_Hyflux.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CPTPP
Jun 19, 2018
Government & Economy

American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore urges US to rejoin Trans-Pacific trade pact

Jun 19, 2018
Transport

SP Group to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network by 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening