Touché and OCBC to launch fingerprint-based credit card payments
Service is for OCBC credit card merchants with physical shops
Singapore
LOCAL fintech startup Touché has partnered with OCBC Bank to bring what it says is the world's first fingerprint, biometric-based payment to credit card merchant customers in Singapore.
It will offer this service to all OCBC's credit card merchants with physical stores.
