Trade payables pile up at Triyards' Vietnam unit

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TROUBLED Triyards Holdings' subsidiary in Vietnam is facing difficulty paying its suppliers even after delivering its shipbuilding projects - a signal of the mounting liquidity crunch that has beset the yard-operating arm of financially distressed Ezra Holdings.
The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg