Trade rhetoric weighs on Singapore shares and sentiment

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SINGAPORE shares capped off another torrid week on Friday amid mounting trade tensions between the US and China, with the Straits Times Index posting a second straight week of losses. The local bourse fell 0.77 per cent or 24.80 points to 3,205.46 amid risk-off sentiment.
Over one billion
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg