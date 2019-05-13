You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CHARTPOINT

Trade war will affect yuan's proxy, AUD

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THE Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept its official cash rate (OCR) at the current record low of 1.5 per cent during its recent May meeting. Despite the RBA steering towards a more positive outlook, this doesn't mean that a rate cut is off the table if there are signs of weakness in the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

Nine-year rule for IDs - an elegant solution

OCBC Cycle 2019 marks 11th year with new corporate category

Keppel snags S$150m offshore wind contract

UAE's Utico submits binding offer to Hyflux

China's top security regulator seeks to ease volatility fears

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

lwx_jo cho_130519_4.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening