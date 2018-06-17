You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Trading of SGX's Nifty contracts to continue beyond August: court arbitrator

Sun, Jun 17, 2018 - 5:58 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) was granted a licence extension by a court-appointed arbitrator to continue the listing and trading of SGX Nifty contracts beyond the previous August deadline.

As part of ongoing arbitration proceedings, the SGX and India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) were ordered to facilitate the continued listing of SGX Nifty products for “at least two successive contract month maturations beyond the arbitration’s completion date”.

However, SGX was directed to refrain from offering any new India equity derivative products until a final decision has been made.

Arbitration proceedings are continuing and the hearings on evidence are expected to commence in early 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dispute between the SGX and the NSE started when the India’s three national exchanges said in February that they would end all licensing agreements and stop offering live prices to overseas venues.

The move was seen as a blow to the trading business of SGX’s Nifty 50 futures contracts, as the SGX has become the most popular market for investors to hedge their exposure to the Indian equity market.

The Nifty 50 futures tracks 50 Indian stocks on the NSE’s main index, and remain the third most actively traded derivative contracts found on SGX after the FTSE China A50 Index futures and the MSCI Taiwan Index futures.

In response, the SGX had said it would launch an alternative set of products to its flagship Indian equity derivative products on June 4.

But this was met with an interim injunction filed by the India Index Services and Products Ltd (IISL), a subsidiary of NSE.

The SGX has been engaged in proceedings in the Bombay High Court since May 23.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore had previously weighed on the issue. A spokesman had said that the ongoing commercial dispute over SGX's plan to launch new India equity derivative products is disruptive for international institutional investors in Indian equities, and called on all parties to work together to find a “speedy resolution”.

Companies & Markets

Ho Bee Land acquires Grade A office building in London

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Noble to sell dry bulk carrier for US$23.79m

Six healthcare stocks outperform broader index: SGX

DBS launches virtual recruiter to improve hiring efficiency

Emerging markets stocks, currencies hit by a week of worries

Editor's Choice

BT_20180616_LOH_3472228.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Life & Culture

How changes in diet can help Irritable Bowel Syndrome

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_VICUBE16_3472505.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Trust me, I'm your boss

BT_20180616_LLQTVAS158085_3472691.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Product line sales, IP licences the way forward for QT Vascular

Most Read

1 More luxury condos to cross S$4,000 psf mark
2 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
3 Time to switch out of developer stocks?
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 China's yuan to get hit with US$20b dividend onslaught
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180616_PAGE9_3472659.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Brunch

In high spirits

BT_20180616_JQAI_3472589.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Startups

Singapore businesses not using AI either fear it or don't get it

colin-ct-16.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump ignites trade war with China, triggering swift retaliation

BT_20180616_KREMERGE15_3472613.jpg
Jun 16, 2018
Real Estate

Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening