Boeing wins orders for at least 45 aircraft from Thai Airways

BOEING won an order for at least 45 aircraft from Thai Airways International, giving the US planemaker a much-needed boost as it grapples with intense scrutiny over its manufacturing following an accident on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year.

The Bangkok-based carrier, emerging from a major restructuring, said its order includes an option to purchase more. The new aircraft will be added to the fleet between 2027 and 2033 and the deal won’t affect ongoing repayment plans under its debt rehabilitation process, it said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 14). General Electric, which typically makes engines for widebody aircraft including the 787 Dreamliner, will power the jets.

The deal adds to a growing orderbook for Boeing, which has recently locked in deals for 150 Max jets from India’s Akasa Air. Meanwhile, Airbus has picked up 20 A350-100s from Delta Air Lines and another 11 A350-900s from Ethiopian Airlines.

Boeing was expected to win the Thai Airways order after a rival offer by Airbus was thwarted by a disagreement on engine pricing with Rolls-Royce Holdings, which drew a rare public rebuke from Thai Air’s chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri.

Boeing, however, is still mired in the fallout of an Alaska Airlines jet suffering a panel blow out in early January. That resulted in the temporary grounding of more than 170 Max 9 jets and has heaped scrutiny on its, and its subcontractors’, manufacturing practices and quality control. Boeing, under close supervision of US aviation regulators, said this month that it plans to build its 737 Max aircraft at a slower pace during the first half.

Thai Air said it would unveil more details of the order and the engine selection at next week’s Singapore air show. A recovery in tourism has bolstered the carrier’s business, with the company reporting a fourth-straight quarterly profit in November. It plans to exit its rehabilitation plan this year. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO Boeing deliveries shrink 29% in Jan amid pressure to increase safety