Qatar Airways mulls up to 150 widebody orders from Boeing, Airbus

QATAR Airways is in early talks with Boeing and Airbus to order as many as 150 widebody jets and renew its fleet of ageing long-distance aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter.

The national carrier is looking to purchase 100 to 150 twin-aisle aircraft to modernise and expand its fleet, said the people, asking not to be identified discussing private negotiations. The order will most likely be for the Airbus A350 or Boeing 777X models, the people said, though the mix between the two manufacturers hasn’t been decided.

Qatar Airways has solicited bids from both plane makers for a major order, chief executive officer Badr Al Meer told CNBC in an interview, without specifying the size of a potential purchase, or the models sought. Al Meer, who succeeded Akbar Al Baker in October as CEO, previously ran Doha Hamad International Airport.

An order of that magnitude would follow major purchases by regional rival Emirates, which is also expanding its fleet with more of the Boeing 777X aircraft. Riyadh Air in Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is seeking to establish itself as a new force in the Middle East, putting pressure on the likes of Qatar Airways to maintain its growth path and keep the fleet fresh.

The volume of the deal would depend on factors like upgrades, replacements and new-jet needs, and the airline aims to complete talks in the coming months, the people said.

Qatar still operates some older Airbus A330 jets, as well as the out-of-production double-decker A380. The company also has the Boeing 777, the current version of the US company’s popular twin-engine jet. The next iteration, called the 777 9, is delayed for several years and has not yet entered commercial service.

The airline could not be reached for comment. Boeing deferred to Qatar Airways, while Airbus said it’s “always in talks with our customers about their current and future fleet requirements. The content of those talks are confidential.” BLOOMBERG