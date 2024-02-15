Some Volkswagen cars delayed in US ports over Chinese part

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 7:15 am
VW says it takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously, and its investigations could result in the end of a supplier relationship if a serious violation is confirmed.
VOLKSWAGEN (VW) said on Wednesday (Feb 14) it expected to resolve by the end of March delays in the delivery of thousands of vehicles held up at United States ports due to a customs problem.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday that about 1,000 Porsche sports cars and SUVs, several hundred Bentleys and several thousand Audi vehicles were impounded by customs officials at US ports because a Chinese subcomponent breached anti-forced labour laws.

In an e-mailed statement, Volkswagen said the issue was related to a small electronic component that is being replaced as parts arrive.

The FT said the problem was discovered in mid-January but it was unclear how long the vehicles were delayed. VW spokesperson Dirk Ameer said for individual customers the delay could last until the end of March.

VW said it takes allegations of human rights violations very seriously, and its investigations could result in the end of a supplier relationship if a serious violation is confirmed. REUTERS

US-China trade

