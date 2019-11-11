You are here

Trek 2000 posts Q3 net profit following year-ago loss

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 7:46 PM
Thumb drive maker Trek 2000 International on Monday posted a net profit of about US$4,000 for the third quarter ended Sept 30, compared to a net loss of S$1.96 million a year ago.

Revenue increased 64.6 per cent to US$7.6 million, driven by increases in market demand during the quarter. The group's Interactive Consumer Solutions (ICS) remained its key revenue generator, accounting for 96.8 per cent of overall revenue.

Earnings per share was 0.001 US cent compared to loss per share of 0.606 US cent a year ago.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, Trek 2000 registered a net profit of about US$149,000, compared to net loss of US$1.33 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Revenue declined 43.1 per cent to US$15.28 million, and earnings per share was 0.046 US cent compared to loss per share of 0.407 US cent a year ago.

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

Trek 2000 shares closed unchanged at seven Singapore cents before the results were announced on Monday.

Dyna-Mac net profit down 18.4% in Q3 amid intense competition

KSH Q2 net profit more than triples to S$6m

Raffles Hospital becomes unionised, 60% of staff to be represented by healthcare union

BBR wins contracts to build floating, rooftop solar panels

Food Empire profit up 34.4% to US$7.9 million in Q3

Vallianz warns of expected Q2 loss

