You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tritech discloses variances in figures for bank borrowings after FY19 audit

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 8:47 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group has adjusted two figures relating to its bank borrowings in the consolidated statement of cash flows for fiscal 2019 ended March 31, after the results were audited.

In a filing on Thursday morning, the engineering firm said that it received S$22.26 million in proceeds from bank borrowings according to the audited full-year financial statements, instead of S$8.76 million as in the unaudited statements. This represents a variance of 154 per cent or S$13.5 million.

The company also made S$19.84 million in repayments of bank borrowings during the year, instead of S$6.27 million as stated in the unaudited statements. This represents a 216 per cent or S$13.57 million variance.

Tritech explained that the different figures were due to gross proceeds and gross repayments from certain bank borrowings being represented in the audited full-year financial statements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Previously, they had been presented on a net basis in the unaudited statements, which were released on May 30.

These adjustments did not result in a material impact on the earnings per share and/or the net tangible assets per share of the group for FY2019, Tritech said.

The company made the disclosure under Catalist listing rules.

Shares of Tritech closed flat at 3.3 Singapore cents on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

Higher gearing limits will improve Reits' DPU

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

FLT to buy 12 properties for A$645m from Frasers Property

Time to take another bite of S-chips

Bank stocks vs Reits may be a false dichotomy

Editor's Choice

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_ SEMBCORP MARINE_040719_7_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

nwy_christine_030719_44_2x.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Lagarde departure stirs succession speculation at IMF; Tharman on shortlist

Jul 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: EH-Reit, Addvalue Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Eneco Energy, ASA, Hoe Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening