Tritech unit awarded S$7m contract by PUB

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 9:31 AM
CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Tritech Engineering & Testing (Singapore), was awarded a S$7.13 million contract by the Public Utilities Board on April 22.

The scope of the contract includes, among other things, the provision of instrumentation and monitoring works for the Deep Tunnel Sewage System (DTSS) phase 2 Link Sewers project, the company said in a filing on Monday night.

Tritech Engineering will provide the services under the contract from June 3, 2019, to April 2, 2025, unless the comtract is terminated earlier or extended.

The defects liability period extends for 24 months, from April 3, 2025, to April 2, 2027.

Tritech said the contract is not expected to have a material impact on the group’s consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share for the current financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Tritech shares were trading at S$0.048 as at 9.19am on Tuesday, up 0.2 Singapore cents from Monday’s close.

