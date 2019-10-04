You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Triyards says it received Sept 5 statutory demand with 21-day deadline

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 6:35 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

TRIYARDS Holdings has received a statutory demand from OCBC, dated Sept 5, for about US$11.57 million and 1.13 billion Vietnamese dong (S$67,310), the troubled marine operator announced on Friday after market close.

The statutory demand states that if Triyards "fails to pay, secure or compound the sums owed to the reasonable satisfaction of OCBC" within 21 days of the letter, OCBC shall be entitled to present an application for a winding-up order against the company.

The demand was issued in respect of an Oct 15, 2014 deed of guarantee and indemnity in which Triyards guaranteed the banking facilities granted by OCBC to Triyards unit Strategic Marine (V) Company Limited.

"The company is assessing the impact of the statutory demand and is reaching out to OCBC to explore the possibility of an amicable resolution to the matter," said Triyards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It advised shareholders and potential investors to read this and further announcements carefully, and for shareholders to exercise caution in dealing in its securities, adding that further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments.

Triyards shares have been suspended from trading since September 2017. The company is the yard operating arm of offshore and marine group Ezra Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in 2017.

Companies & Markets

Jardine Matheson maps a road to younger Asia for its peers

Coworking here to stay despite WeWork concerns: Jefferies, DBS

Court says SMI entitled to countersue Hyflux for S$39m in escrow; full trial required to resolve dispute

DBS must bulk up or lose fintech turf in South-east Asia

Investors 'have little choice' but to go to stocks: DBS

Trendlines: Proposed rights issue at 19.3% premium a better gauge of its value

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly