Trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust gets demand letter from ex-director for alleged fees owed

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust has received a letter of demand dated Mar 4 regarding S$99,139.13 in alleged fees due and owed to Sun Shu, a former independent non-executive director.

The trustee-manager, Dasin Retail Trust Management (DRTM), said late Thursday (Mar 7) that the former director resigned on Aug 29, 2023, and is seeking his fees for the period from Aug 1, 2022, to Aug 29, 2023.

It is seeking legal advice over the letter.

The move comes weeks after Wang Qiu, DRTM’s former chief executive fired in February, filed a winding-up application against the trustee-manager.

Zhang Guiming, the nephew of Zhang Zhencheng, a non-executive director on the trust’s board, also filed a winding-up application against DRTM the week before Wang did.

The trustee-manager also received letters of demand for alleged outstanding sums owed in respect of monthly salary, payments made on behalf of the trustee-manager, and/or a loan extended to the trustee-manager.

The letters came from Zhang Guiming, Wang, chief financial officer Ng Mun Fai, former investment division general manager Lu Zhiqi, and executive secretary Liu Ting.

Units of Dasin Retail Trust last traded at S$0.025 on Mar 6.