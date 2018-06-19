You are here

TT International gets nod for further extension for FY2018 AGM

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 10:20 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED TT International has been granted a further extension of time by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (Acra) to hold its annual general meeting for the 2018 fiscal year.

The consumer electronics retailer said that Acra has allowed it to hold its AGM by Dec 14 this year. The company will also have to report its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2018 then.

On May 24, TT International announced that it received a time extension from the Singapore Exchange for the release of its financial statements and to hold its AGM.

It said then that it was given until Nov 14 to announce its unaudited financial statements for the full year ended March 31.

TT International, which is undergoing a debt restructuring process, had also been granted an extension of four-and-a-half months until Dec 14 to hold its AGM.

Trading of shares in TT International has been suspended by the company since Aug 4, 2017.

