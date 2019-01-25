You are here

Two AGV directors resign

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 8:53 PM
AGV Group said that two of its directors have resigned.

The firm specialising in hot dip galvanising said on Friday that its executive director Ang Ghee Ann and its non-independent non-executive director Richard Chung have left "to pursue personal career and other interests".

The company separately said that SGX has rejected its application for more time to announce the company’s full-year financial results for the financial year ended Sept 30, 2018. The regulator had told AGV that there are no extenuating reasons to grant the extension.

AGV plans to release the full-year results by Jan 31, 2019.

