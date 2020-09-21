UG Healthcare stock split to take effect on Oct 2

CATALIST-LISTED UG Healthcare Corp's planned share split, which was approved by shareholders in a vote last Friday, will take effect on Oct 2.

The register of members and share transfer books will be closed on Oct 1 at 5pm, the UG Healthcare board said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The Malaysian glove maker is splitting every existing ordinary share into three, in a bit to boost trading liquidity and broaden the shareholder base.

Its shares shed S$0.16, or 6.96 per cent, to S$2.14 on Monday, before the latest news.