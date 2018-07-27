You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UIC net profit jumps 47% in Q2 on fair value gains

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 6:15 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

PROPERTY group United Industrial Corp (UIC) has posted a net profit of S$108.5 million in the second quarter, up 47 per cent from the same period last year, lifted by fair value gains.

In the three months that ended June 30, UIC booked a S$49.8 million million fair value gain on investment properties (net of non-controlling interests), reversing from a fair value loss of S$3 million in the same period last year.

Removing these effects, UIC’s net profit from operations was S$58.6 million, down 24 per cent from the same period last year.

Second-quarter revenue slumped 50 per cent to S$182.5 million on lower sales recognition from trading properties held for sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since UIC's development projects were completed and substantially sold in 2017, revenue recognised from the sales of trading properties slipped 83 per cent to S$40.4 million. 

Revenue from property investments rented out held steady at S$71.1 million. Revenue from hotel operations was flat at $35.8 million. Revenue from sale of computer hardware and software rose 39 per cent to S$32 million.

UIC's share of operating profits from associated companies and joint ventures surged 72 per cent to S$14.9 million, driven by higher contribution from the joint venture residential project, The Clement Canopy.

Earnings per share (EPS) excluding fair value gains and losses was 4.1 Singapore cents, down from a restated 5.4 Singapore cents in the second quarter last year. After accounting for fair value gains and losses, EPS was 7.6 Singapore cents, up from a restated 5.2 Singapore cents in the same period last year.

Net asset value per share was S$4.65 as at June 30, up from S$4.56 as at Dec 31 last year. 

UIC shares fell 0.32 per cent to S$3.15 on Friday before results were announced after close of trading.

UIC said in its filing that office rents are expected to improve amidst positive business sentiments, although pressure on retail rents will continue as retailers remain cautious.

The residential market is expected to be subdued in the near term in light of enhanced cooling measures, while the hotel sector will remain steady as the increase in tourist arrivals is taken up by new supply, UIC added.

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

CP view w pool.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening