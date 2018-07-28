UIC net profit up 47% in Q2 on fair value gains

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PROPERTY group United Industrial Corp (UIC) has posted a net profit of S$108.5 million in the second quarter, up 47 per cent from the same period last year, lifted by fair value gains.
In the three months that ended June 30, UIC booked a $49.8 million million fair value
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg