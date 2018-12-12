Uncertainty clouds Asian markets

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ASIAN MARKETS traded mixed on Tuesday, with global uncertainty over multiple issues clouding optimism on trade talk progress between China and the US.
In a pre-arranged phone call on Tuesday, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He discussed the next stage of trade talks with US Treasury Secretary
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg