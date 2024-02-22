United Hampshire US Reit posts 27.9% drop in H2 DPU to US$0.0214

Mia Pei

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 9:00 am
Walmart at Hudson Valley Plaza, New York, part of the Reit's portfolio. The Reit's net property income increases 1.7 per cent to US$24.8 million for the half year.
PHOTO: UNITED HAMPSHIRE US REIT

United Hampshire US Reit

UNITED Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust’s (Reit) distribution per unit (DPU) fell 27.9 per cent to US$0.0214 for the second half year ended Dec 31, 2023, from US$0.0297 the year before.

Despite gross revenue advancing 1.5 per cent to US$36.2 million, net income available for distribution dropped 18.2 per cent to US$13.8 million for the second half. This was mainly due to higher interest expenses, based on the Reit’s financials released on Thursday (Feb 22).

Finance costs rose 9.5 per cent to US$8.6 million for the half year, largely due to rising interest rates and the additional revolving loan facility drawn during the period to finance capital expenditure and tenant improvements, said the manager.

Net property income (NPI) increased 1.7 per cent to US$24.8 million for the half year, from US$24.4 million.

The manager noted that it retained distributable income of US$1.3 million as capital reserves for H2. “These capital reserves will be applied for asset enhancement and development initiatives, such as the new Academy Sports + Outdoors store at Port St Lucie.”

The manager elected to receive all of its H2 base fee in cash instead of units “to preserve unitholder value and minimise unit base dilution”, contributing to lower DPU for the period.

SEE ALSO

However, excluding the retention and payment of management fees, on a like-to-like basis, the adjusted FY2023 DPU would have been US$0.0554, 5.8 per cent lower than FY2022, as a result of the impact of higher interest expenses. FY2023 net asset value per unit remained stable at US$0.74, the manager noted.

The distribution will be paid out on Mar 28, after book closure on Mar 1.

For FY2023, DPU was 18.5 per cent lower at US$0.0479, and net income available for distribution fell 8.2 per cent to US$30.4 million. Gross revenue was up 7.1 per cent to US$72.2 million, while NPI rose 7.6 per cent to US$50.6 million for the year.

The manager noted that the Reit has no refinancing requirements until November 2026, following the completion of US$21.1 million mortgage loan refinancing this February. Some 78.8 per cent of its total loans are either fixed rate loans or floating rate loans that have been hedged using interest rate swaps.

Weighted average interest rate for the trailing 12-month period stood at 4.32 per cent, with a weighted average debt maturity of three years. Its aggregate leverage stood at 41.7 per cent, with an interest coverage ratio of 2.9 times. 

Units of United Hampshire US Reit closed Thursday up 1.1 per cent or US$0.005 at US$0.46.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

Corp earnings

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

New Arm offering to speed creation of custom data centre chips

HSBC cost conundrum intensifies investor bank scrutiny

Hot stock: iFast spikes to over 2-year high on Q4 profit surge

Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker US dollar

Thai rate-cut case backed by investors amid government pressure

UOB Q4 profit rises 21.8% to S$1.4 billion; proposes S$0.85 per share final dividend

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article