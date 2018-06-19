UnUsUaL subsidiary, Sliding Door Entertainment to bring Asia dinosaur tour to 11 cities

UNUSUAL Entertainment is partnering Sliding Door Entertainment to bring a "Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular" Asian tour that will host 117 shows across 11 cities.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of UnUsUaL Limited said on Tuesday that the tour is expected to commence in the second half of 2019.

The shows will be available in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and China.

"Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular" is based on the award-winning BBC Television Series and is produced by Global Creatures.

According to UnUsUaL, the S$20 million production has been watched by over nine million people in more than 250 cities.

UnUsUaL closed unchanged at S$0.46 on Tuesday.