You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB Asset Management launches innovation-focused equity fund for retail investors

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 12:08 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

BP_UOB_170619_82.jpg
A new equity fund by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, allows retail investors to invest in innovative firms of varying market capitalisations in both developed and emerging markets.
PHOTO: ST FILE

A NEW equity fund by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank, allows retail investors to invest in innovative firms of varying market capitalisations in both developed and emerging markets.

The United Global Innovation Fund (UGIF) invests in enterprises seeking to drive structural change across sectors such as healthcare, finance, software and services, transport, manufacturing and retail, UOBAM said in a press statement on Monday.

This can lead to positive returns for investors even amid a slowing global economy and volatile market conditions, said Dharmo Soejanto, senior director of the external fund managers unit at UOBAM.

“Innovation is a key business driver for many companies looking to outperform the competition and stock market, as it can drive growth independent of the global economic and market cycles,” Mr Soejanto said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Through a single fund, retail investors will be able to tap opportunities in game-changing trends ranging from advances in mobile, machine learning and automation technology to healthcare innovation and changing consumer preferences, UOBAM said.

Investors can also gain exposure to high-potential, early-stage companies expected to achieve substantial scale in time.

Climate action is another key investment theme of the UGIF, as the fund also focuses on firms in sectors such as renewable energy.

The UGIF is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and are comfortable with the volatility and risks of investing in an equity fund, in view of the time required for the fund’s investment themes to play out.

The initial minimal subscription sum is S$1,000 or US$1,000.

Wellington Management Singapore is the sub-manager of the fund.

The UGIF was first launched in Thailand in November last year by UOBAM (Thailand). As at May 31, the fund had more than 133 million baht (S$5.8 million) in assets under management, and achieved 8.89 per cent returns year to date, 2.11 per cent higher than the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index.

UOBAM manages 53 unit trusts in Singapore. As at April 30, UOBAM and its subsidiaries manage S$32.1 billion in clients’ assets.

Shares of United Overseas Bank were trading up three Singapore cents or 1.2 per cent at S$25.29 as at 11.49am on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_170619_4.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Burn not out
4 Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit
5 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

bankfile.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

BP_trade_170619_61.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

Jun 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mercurius Capital, FSL Trust, First Sponsor, Memtech, Low Keng Huat

Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit buying warehouse for S$225m; plans S$45.7m AEIs at two sites; proposes S$150m equity fundraising

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening