You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB issues S$120m green loan to The Farrer Park Company to refinance integrated complex

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 11:53 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

UOB has issued a S$120 million green loan to healthcare firm The Farrer Park Company to refinance the latter's integrated healthcare and hospitality complex, Connexion.

It is the first such loan for a healthcare facility in Singapore, the companies said in a joint press statement on Thursday. They added that the loan will support The Farrer Park Company's continued efforts to ensure it is environmentally responsible in its operations.

Connexion, which houses the Farrer Park Medical Centre, Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel, has been certified a Green Mark Platinum building by the Building and Construction Authority since 2011, the companies said. To be re-certified, the building has to meet a list of performance metrics, including achieving at least 30 per cent in energy savings as compared with developments of a similar size.

One of Connexion's design features is the use of low emissivity glass to reflect heat and to keep cool air within its premises for more efficient energy consumption, the companies said. Connexion's management also actively monitors energy and water consumption and pursues opportunities to lower its carbon footprint, they added.

The Farrer Park Company's chief executive officer Peng Chung Mien said being the first healthcare building to receive the green loan underscores the company's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

SEE ALSO

Q&M unit gets lab licence to conduct testing services for Covid-19

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Leong Yung Chee, head of corporate banking Singapore, UOB, said through the loan issue, the bank hopes to lead the way for more healthcare companies to consider green financing in their sustainability efforts.

"This will not only support our collective efforts in transitioning towards a lower carbon economy, but also encourages companies to consider their environmental, social and governance risks, particularly against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

The loan is issued under the UOB Real Estate Sustainable Finance Framework, a lending framework specifically developed for companies that own or manage real estate assets.

Mr Leong said the framework, which was launched in October 2019, makes it easier for companies to apply for sustainability-linked or green loans, as they do not need to come up with their own sustainable finance framework.

UOB shares were trading at S$19.23 as at 11.39am on Thursday, down S$0.07 or 0.4 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Richard Branson joins blank-cheque frenzy with US$400m deal

[NEW YORK] Richard Branson is the latest billionaire to join the blank-cheque listing party after he sold his space...

Sep 17, 2020 11:37 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan holds fire, sees economic gloom lifting slightly

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and slightly upgraded it view on the economy,...

Sep 17, 2020 11:32 AM
Technology

Huawei phone prices rise in China on fears of chip shortage

[SHENZHEN] Chinese consumers are rushing to buy smartphones from Huawei Technologies featuring its high-end Kirin...

Sep 17, 2020 11:23 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks slip as Federal Reserve warns of 'uncertain' outlook

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly dropped on Thursday following a broadly negative lead from Wall Street after the...

Sep 17, 2020 11:07 AM
Companies & Markets

StarHub unit bags RM270m sustainability-linked loan from CIMB

MALAREN International, a StarHub subsidiary based in Malaysia, has entered into a RM270 million (S$88.7 million)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, Singtel, SGX, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Dyna-Mac, Keppel

Flow of China tech firms to Singapore bodes well for jobs, property sector

Singapore stocks rise at Thursday's open after upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2%

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.