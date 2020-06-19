UOB Kay Hian downgrades SIA to 'sell'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UOB Kay Hian has downgraded Singapore Airlines (SIA) to "sell" from "buy" and lowered its target price on the stock to S$3.80 from S$4.35.
It recommended taking profit on the national carrier.
SIA shares closed at S$4.07 on Thursday, down S$0.06 or 1.5 per cent....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes