You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB to launch its digital bank first in Thailand

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:08 AM
UPDATED Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:57 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

UOB on Thursday said it will launch its digital bank first in Thailand, with the mobile-only bank known as TMRW. The digital bank aims to attract three to five million customers in the next five years. 

TMRW is the first mobile-only bank meant to target Asean millennials who transact mainly on their mobile phones. This comes as Asean's digital generation forms the third-largest base of digitally savvy consumers after China and India.

TMRW is built from scratch and uses data to bring personalised functions and information to each customer's needs, UOB said.

UOB will launch TMRW in its next Asean markets in the coming months. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dennis Khoo, UOB's head of group retail digital, said that TMRW "pushes simplicity to the limit". 

"While Asean is known for its diversity, there remains a set of fundamental expectations by the digital generation when it comes to digital services, such as simplicity and an engaging user experience," said Dr Khoo.

"We took the time needed to understand our millennial customers and how and why they engage with mobile apps and digital services the way they do. We then used those insights in designing TMRW for today's millennials."

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Feb 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, First Sponsor, Jumbo, SATS, SunMoon

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening