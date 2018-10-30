UOBAM rolls out first-in-market customised digital investment portfolios for corporate investors

UOB Asset Management (UOBAM) on Tuesday announced its first-in-market initiative to enable corporate investors to receive customised digital investment portfolios to meet their companies’ specific investment goals.

This initiative is offered through the enhanced UOBAM Invest, Singapore’s first digital advisory service which is now in its second phase, for corporate investors.

Through UOBAM Invest’s online portal, corporate investors can use Digital Adviser’s portfolio planner to invest in a customised portfolio based on their investment goals, investment horizon and risk profile.

Previously, corporate investors were only able to choose from static model portfolio proposals, meaning that two people of the same risk appetite would probably get the same portfolio suggestions.

Using Digital Adviser on UOBAM Invest, corporate investors can now key in their specific investment goals, for instance to maximise returns or to plan for capital expenditure; the level of goal priority; planned capital contributions; and target investment horizon.

They will start by completing an online risk questionnaire to determine their company’s risk profile, after which they will receive a customised investment proposal created from a range of UOBAM-managed funds and global exchange-traded funds spanning equities, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

The portfolio will be generated by an optimisation algorithm which considers the investor’s risk profile, plausible portfolio results based on various economic and market scenarios.

If the investor adjusts the planned capital contributions, investment goals or risk appetite, the portfolio planner will recalculate the success probability of meeting the desired outcomes. It will also fine-tune the proposed portfolio further by setting limits on the portfolio’s allocation to various asset classes. An alert will pop up should the potential volatility of the recalibrated portfolio fall outside the company’s risk profile.

After confirming the desired settings for the investment portfolio, corporate investors can then leave it to UOBAM to monitor the investments and to rebalance the portfolio quarterly and whenever funds are injected or withdrawn. They can log into UOBAM Invest anytime on their mobile devices to monitor or make changes to their investments.

In addition, corporate investors who prefer an independent approach to investing can build and manage their own investment portfolio of UOBAM-managed funds using UOBAM Invest’s new “self-serve” feature, Fund Direct. With Fund Direct, investors can buy or sell their fund holdings as and when required.

Access to UOBAM Invest has now been expanded from UOB commercial banking clients to include all corporate investors.

The minimum sum to invest through Digital Adviser is S$500,000; that for Fund Direct is S$500,000 for Singapore dollar accounts, or US$500,000 for US dollar accounts.

UOB AM said the advisory fee of one per cent per annum for the use of Digital Adviser will be waived until the end of this year. There is also a 0.3 per cent per annum platform charge for both Digital Adviser and Fund Direct.