UOL appoints new group chief exec

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:52 PM

UOL has promoted its deputy group chief executive officer Liam Wee Sin to group chief executive. He is taking over the helm from Gwee Lian Kheng, the company’s former group chief executive who retired in January this year after 45 years of service and remains a director on the Board.
PHOTO: UOL GROUP

Mr Liam, 59, will assume his new role on Jan 2 next year, according to UOL’s statement on Friday. He joined the company in 1993 and was promoted from his previous position of president (property) to deputy group chief executive officer in August 2015. Mr Liam holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the National University of Singapore. In his new role as group chief executive, Mr Liam will be responsible for the overall management of the group. Mr Liam will be supported by the key management team comprising  Wellington Foo, chief financial officer and  Lothar Nessmann, chief executive officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited.

Mr Liam said in the statement: “I would like to thank the Board for the appointment and I am deeply honoured to succeed Mr Gwee who has steered UOL through various property cycles to become a leading developer in Singapore today.

UOL Group is publicly listed in Singapore with total assets of nearly S$20 billion as at March 31 this year. Its shares closed unchanged at S$6.73 on Friday.

