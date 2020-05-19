UOL managers and above taking pay cut of up to 18% to manage costs

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PROPERTY developer UOL on Monday announced a salary reduction of up to 18 per cent for managers and above, including senior management, effective from April 1, 2020 to help the company manage costs.
This is on top of the deferment of non-essential capital expenditure,...
