You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOL to launch two projects in 2Q 2019; Q3 profit slides 85%

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

Singapore

DESPITE highlighting that the July cooling measures have affected sentiment in the Singapore residential property market, UOL Group is planning to launch two projects in the second quarter of next year.

They are a freehold residential project with about 56 units on the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and infrastructure investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening