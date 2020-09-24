You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar clings to two-month highs

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar clung to two-month highs on Wednesday as positive US economic data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe met weak economic indicators.

Eurozone business growth ground to a halt in September, raising fears that fresh restrictions to quell a resurgence in coronavirus infections might put the economic recovery into jeopardy.

In Britain, the economy also lost momentum, a business survey showed, as consumer-facing sectors suffered, notably from the end of a government subsidy to support restaurants.

Commenting on these disappointing indicators, Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, warned that a swift V-shaped recovery from now on was unlikely.

SEE ALSO

Eurozone business growth stagnates as virus resurges

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"With this decline happening even before the latest tightening of social distancing measures, these numbers highlight the fact that the easiest and strongest part of the economic recovery is now behind us", he said.

Traders in the pound and the euro are also worried that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a free trade deal, which would cause additional economic strain.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies, rose to a high of 94.25, the highest in two months, then limited its gains to around 94.

The US dollar is likely to continue to gain as the coronavirus rattles sentiment in Europe, but uncertainty about this year's US presidential election means it could be prone to more volatile swings.

The euro fell to a two-month low of US$1.1671 in early morning trading, its lowest since July 27, then recouped some losses and was stable against the US dollar at 7.07 pm Wednesday, Singapore time.

The pound fell to US$1.2692, its lowest since late July, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday new restrictions on business activity to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.

Sterling took back some losses in late morning trading and made its way back above US$1.27.

The US dollar was stable against the Swiss franc at 0.9203 after a 0.6 per cent gain from Tuesday, when the dollar was bolstered by data showing US home sales surged to their highest level in nearly 14 years in August.

The Australian dollar fell to a six-week low of US$0.7116. The New Zealand dollar lost 0.56 per cent to US$0.6597. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

OCBC's shift from offshore exposure to sustainable financing no less challenging

EHT scrapping all master leases after 'multitude of defaults'

Corporate digest

TransferWise lowers fees by 15%; net profit more than doubles

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

Giant Singapore to slash prices of 650 products by 20% amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen

[ZURICH] The chairmen of UBS and Credit Suisse supported a merger of equals between Switzerland's two largest banks...

Sep 24, 2020 12:00 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore households' assets grew 5% in first half-year, Allianz study finds

SINGAPORE households are estimated to have seen asset growth of 5 per cent in the first six months of the year,...

Sep 23, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

Fed not planning 'major' changes to Main Street programme, Powell says

[WASHINGTON] Companies have made only "modest" use of the Federal Reserve's Main Street Lending Program, but credit...

Sep 23, 2020 11:26 PM
Transport

Maersk to ship cargo between UAE and Israel

[LONDON] Danish shipping giant Maersk said it will now transport ocean cargo between the United Arab Emirates and...

Sep 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity dips in September

[WASHINGTON] IHS Markit US business activity nudged down in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.