You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar extends two-week winning streak

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

THE dollar rose on Monday, building on two consecutive weeks of gains, as investors bet that trade war rhetoric and a strong US economy would continue to drive the currency higher.

Against a broad basket of currencies, the dollar rose a third of a percent to 95.451 and is within striking distance of more-than-one-year peak of 95.652 reached on July 19.

"The US economy is doing well and the Fed is moving towards a more predictable path of interest rates than earlier which has prompted us to change our underweight positions on US debt to neutral in some portfolios," said Paul Eitelman, a senior investment specialist at Russell Investments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar's gains has been more pronounced against emerging-market currencies as investors bet that an escalation in trade war concerns would hit these export-oriented economies harder.

Since mid-April, the dollar index has gained 6 per cent while an emerging-market local currency bond exchange traded fund has fallen more than 10 per cent over the same period.

The dollar gained against emerging-market currencies, including the Turkish lira, which weakened 0.6 per cent to a record low of 5.12 to the dollar.

The United States announced late on Friday it was reviewing Turkey's duty-free access to U.S. markets - a move that could affect nearly US$1.7 billion of Turkish imports.

Chinese stocks slumped nearly 2 per cent as Beijing proposed tariffs on US$60 billion worth of US goods on Friday, while a senior Chinese diplomat cast doubt on prospects of talks with Washington to resolve the conflict.With Friday's US jobs data broadly indicative of a strong economy and July inflation data due later this week, markets are primed for a further increase in US Treasury yields, which should support the dollar.

Inflation data this week should support that trend. ING strategists believe a report later this week will show that US inflation has reached 3 per cent, indicative of a strong economy.

A Reuters poll predicts a similar increase.

That has also prompted hedge funds to only slightly trim their dollar long positions this week with overall bets still at their biggest in more than a year and a half.

"In currencies, we have seen defensive currencies like the US dollar strengthen," said James Bateman, CIO of the multi-asset strategy team at Fidelity Investments. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGD_060818_1.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak

BT_20180806_JAESG61UHV_3522758.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms urged to see innovation, going global as a single process

BT_20180806_KOPI6_3522836.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tapping buoyant water industry prospects

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180720_ABSGX20_3506496.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

SGX.jpg
Aug 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Aug 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening