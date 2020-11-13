You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar steadies amid rising Covid-19 cases

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE US dollar steadied on Thursday as investors tempered bullish expectations about a Covid-19 vaccine that is unlikely to avert a grim winter in Europe and the United States as the pandemic's second wave intensifies.

The US dollar index hovered between 0.1 per cent higher...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

Q&M Dental Group has received a non-binding proposal from certain shareholders of Aidite (Qinhuangdao)...

Nov 13, 2020 12:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Manulife says Hong Kong market share doubled, eyes Asia, asset management for M&A

[TORONTO] Manulife Financial doubled its market share in the third quarter in an "exceedingly resilient" Hong Kong...

Nov 13, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

IMF's Georgieva says G20 should synchronize investments to achieve faster growth

[PARIS] International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday called on G20 countries to...

Nov 13, 2020 12:03 AM
Real Estate

Home prices in the US increase at the fastest rate since 2013

[WASHINGTON] Prices for single-family homes across the US increased 12 per cent in the third quarter, the biggest...

Nov 12, 2020 11:58 PM
Consumer

Revlon to avoid bankruptcy filing upon completion of debt deal

[NEW YORK] Revlon says it got enough support from investors to close its debt exchange and pay down remaining...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for