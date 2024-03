WALL Street’s main indices opened higher on Monday (Mar 18), with a rally in megacap growth stocks and chipmakers supporting a sharp recovery in the tech-laden Nasdaq ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.16 points, or 0.29 per cent, at the open to 38,826.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.68 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 5,154.77, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 181.75 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 16,154.92 at the opening bell. REUTERS

SEE ALSO Super Micro Computer rides AI server boom to join S&P 500