USP Group CFO resigns, to leave company on Jan 31

Sun, Jan 05, 2020 - 4:45 PM
THE chief financial officer (CFO) of indium ingot dealer USP Group has resigned, the eighth departure to be disclosed by the company in the past year.

Nah Ee Ling, 40, will leave on Jan 31 "to pursue other career opportunities", the board said in a bourse filing on Friday night. Ms Nah, who had held the post since end-2014, recently lost a re-election bid to retain her board seat at the annual general meeting on Sept 30, 2019.

Her departure marks the highest-profile exit since Lim Boh Soon resigned as chief executive in mid-October 2019 "pursuant to his employment contract", just one month into the job.

The USP board has affirmed in its latest filing that there are no unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between Ms Nah and the directors, nor issues that must be flagged to shareholders.

Mainboard-listed USP, which was put on the bourse's financial watch-list in December 2019, last traded at 6.9 Singapore cents.

